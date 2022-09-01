The Dallas Stars re-signed goaltender Jake Oettinger to a three-year, $12 million contract on Thursday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $4 million for Oettinger, who was a restricted free agent this summer. He will be an RFA again, though with arbitration rights, when the deal expires in 2025.

The 23-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Stars last season, posting a 30-15-1 record and a 2.53 goals against average.

Oettinger was taken 26th overall by the Stars in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has played with the Stars his entire career.

He experienced a breakout campaign in 2021-22, and his 30 wins were good enough for third in the league. His outstanding .954 save percentage helped the Stars push the Calgary Flames to Game 7 in their first-round last spring.

"Jake's performance spoke for itself last season," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "He has elite physical ability and presence in the net, while also exhibiting phenomenal mental strength in high pressure situations. Jake's poise and character off the ice have made him a leader in our locker room. He has shown that he has the skill, work ethic and poise to excel at the NHL level. He was a key part of the team's success last season, and we're excited to see him continue to grow here in Dallas."

He is coming off a three-year, $4.162 million entry-level contract. The Lakeville, Minn., native has a record of 41-23-8 in 77 career NHL games.