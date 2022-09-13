The Dallas Stars have signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

"Jim has done tremendous work in his nine years since joining the Stars, having developed a culture of excellence within our organization that has translated to success on the ice," said Stars owner and governor Tom Gaglardi. "He's re-shaped our club to put us in a position to compete with the League's best each and every season. Jim's diligence and commitment to the Stars has reverberated throughout our entire organization and we're excited for him to continue his work building a championship-caliber team."

We have signed General Manager Jim Nill to a one-year extension through the 2023-24 season.#TexasHockey — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 13, 2022

Nill, 64, is entering his 10th season with the Stars and has amassed a 356-25-9-84 record while at the helm of the club. The Stars have made the playoffs five times during Nill's tenure, including one trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

"I want to thank Tom Gaglardi for his commitment to building a winning organization and for allowing Bekki and myself to call Texas home over the past ten years," said Nill. "While we have made some big strides toward our ultimate goal, I am eager to continue my work in developing a winning culture that ultimately brings this team and this city a championship."

Nill has been nominated for GM of the Year twice while with the Stars, once following the 2015-16 season and again in 2019-20.

The Hanna, Alta. native played nine NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Detroit Red Wings, registering 58 goals and 87 assists in 524 games. He joined the Ottawa Senators as an amateur scout after retiring as a player in 1991. He was the named director of amateur scouting for the Red Wings in 1994 and remained with the club until being hired as Stars GM in 2013.