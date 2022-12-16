Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishment, the NHL announced on Friday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 8 against the Ottawa Senators. Sens' forward Derrick Brassard was assessed a hooking penalty on the play.

It is Marchment's second citation under NHL Rule 64, which is 'designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties.'

Marchment's first warning was for an embellishment call against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 26.

The 27-year old has nine goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season.