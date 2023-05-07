Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen left Sunday's Game 3 against the Seattle Kraken after taking a puck to the face in the second period.

Seattle's Tye Kartye fired a shot from beyond the circle that hit Heiskanen up high and deflected to Jordan Eberle in front of the Dallas net, who beat Jake Oettinger with his fourth goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the Kraken celebrated, Heiskanen stayed down and needed to be helped off the ice. The 23-year-old then went straight down the tunnel and has not yet returned as of the third period.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Heiskanen had zero shots on goal in 11:12 of ice time before departing Game 3.

He had 11 goals and 62 assists for 73 points in 79 contests for the Stars during the regular season.

Game 4 in the second-round series will go Tuesday night in Seattle.