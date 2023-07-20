The Dallas Stars have added former player Ben Bishop as part of the team's player development staff.

🚨 BISH IS BACK! 🚨



Tell a friend!



After an incredible career, Ben Bishop joins Dallas as a Player Development Coordinator, helping develop the future talent of the organization he fell in love with. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 20, 2023

Bishop, 36, was officially hired in early July in a role that was once held by director of player personnel Rich Peverley. His main focus will be working with players from the AHL's Texas Stars as well as prospects in junior hockey and NCAA.

"I love the organization," Bishop told Stars' writer Mike Heika. "[Stars general manager] Jim Nill's been great and I know everybody in the organization, so it's kind of an easy transition than if you want to a different organization and had to meet everybody from scratch. I feel like I'm a Dallas Star."

Bishop played three seasons with the Stars from 2017-2020 before ending his career due to a knee injury in 2020. He had a 74-48-11 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average in his time in Dallas.

Drafted 85th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 draft, Bishop has a career 222-128-36 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.32 GAA in 413 NHL appearances.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Bishop was the tallest goaltender in NHL history. He was also named as a second-team all-star twice in 2016 and 2019 and was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist (2014, 2016, 2019).

"He loves the game so much," said Peverley. "It's not just what he's going to bring to the goaltenders, he talks to everybody. From the goaltending perspective, he probably sees the game a little different from everyone else. That can have its advantages as well."