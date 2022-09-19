The Dallas Stars have acquired defenceman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick and a 2025 conditional fourth-round selection.

Lundkvist, 22, had one goal and three assists in 25 games with the Rangers last season, his first in North America. In 34 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, he recorded three goals and 15 points.

On Friday, his agent Claude Lemieux confirmed that the Pitea, Sweden product requested a trade from New York and would not report to Rangers training camp ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

A first-round pick (28th overall) by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundkvist spent the previous three seasons with Lulea in Sweden, winning the Salming Trophy as defenceman of the year in 2020-21.

Lundkvist has two seasons remaining on his three-year, entry-level contract.