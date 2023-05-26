After being pulled less than 10 minutes into Game 3, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger posted a 37-save performance as his team staved off elimination on Thursday.

The Stars pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final to keep their season alive and avoid a sweep.

Dallas head coach Peter DeBoer praised his goaltender after the victory, adding he believes Oettinger's best is still to come.

"Great response. Jake's been that guy all year. I've said that," DeBoer said, per NHL.com. "Every time our team's stumbled, every time he's had a stumble, his response has been exactly like it was tonight. I had no doubt that's what we were going to get.

"I don't think we've seen the best of him yet. I think he's starting to heat up here too."

Oettinger has a 9-8 record this postseason with a .899 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average, having been pulled on three occasions. He went 37-11-11 in the regular season with a .919 save percentage and a 2.37 GAA.

The 24-year-old stopped 35 shots in regulation in Game 4 and turned aside both shots he faced in overtime before Joe Pavelski scored the winner for the Stars on the power play three minutes into the additional frame.

The Stars will now head to Vegas as they look to hold the Golden Knights from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final once again in Game 5 on Saturday.

"It's such a fine line this time of year. You're going good and all of a sudden you look and you're in a 3-0 hole," Pavelski said. "[We had a] couple of overtime losses and played some good hockey along the way. You just have to keep putting your game out there and having the belief that you can buy more time and earn more time.

"So, we'll see where this goes. We're excited about tonight and we'll get some rest. We'll look to do it again and keep trying to put a little doubt in their minds."