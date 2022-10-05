The Dallas Stars are continuing talks with restricted free agent Jason Robertson, but no deal is close at this time, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

"Seems like a major shift is going to have to occur for Robertson to start the season in Dallas," Dreger tweeted Wednesday. "Still time to get something done."

The 23-year-old forward posted 41 goals and 79 points in 74 games last season for the Stars.

Robertson was taken 39th overall by the Stars in the 2017 NHL Draft, and made his NHL debut for the team in the 2019-20 season. He broke out in a big way in 2021-22, shattering his career highs in every major category, including leading the league with 11 game-winning goals.

In the Stars’ seven-game first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames, Robertson scored once and finished with four points total.

Robertson is coming off a three-year, $2.775 million entry-level contract, with an average annual value of $894,167.

The Northville, Mich., native has 58 goals and 125 points in 128 career NHL games.