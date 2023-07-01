The Dallas Stars have signed forward Matt Duchene to a one-year, $3 million contract.

The Nashville Predators bought out Duchene with three years remaining on his seven-year, $56 million deal on Friday.

Duchene had 22 goals and 34 assists for 56 points in 71 games last season. He had 43 goals and 86 points the year before.

For his NHL career, Duchene has 316 goals and 428 assists for 744 points in 976 regular season NHL games.

Stars sign Steel

The Stars also signed forward Sam Steel to a one-year, $850K contract. The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and 28 points in 65 games with the Minnesota Wild last season.

"As a developing young player, Sam has consistently taken steps forward each year," said Nill. "He's become a player who can take on a role in any situation, and we're excited to see him continue to grow over the next year within our organization."

He has played 262 for the Wild and Anaheim Ducks over his five-year career, tallying 34 goals and 93 points. He was originally drafted 30th overall by the Ducks in the 2016 NHL Draft.