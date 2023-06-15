The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Murray appeared in three games for the Stars last season, including his NHL debut on March 2. He had a 3.39 goals against average and a save percentage of .844.

The 25-year-old posted an 18-10-5 record in 34 games with the Texas Stars of the AHL, with a league-leading 2.37 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Murray, a native of St. Albert, AB, has played in 40 career regular season AHL contests with a 23-11-5 record, 2.26 GAA and .917 SV%.