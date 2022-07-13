Marchment: 'I'm excited to go and start a new chapter in Dallas'

The Dallas Stars have signed forward Mason Marchment to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

And there we go, Mason Marchment has instead chosen to sign with the Dallas Stars, sources confirm 4 x $4.5 M AAV@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

The 27-year-old had 18 goals and 47 points in 54 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

An undrafted free agent, Marchment signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in March 2018. He won a Calder Cup championship with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2018. Marchment was traded to the Panthers in exchange for Denis Malgin in February 2020.

He is coming off a one-year, $800,000 contract.

The Uxbridge, Ont., native has 20 goals and 58 points in 91 career NHL games.

