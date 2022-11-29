The Dallas Stars signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension through the 2030-31 season on Tuesday.

The contract will carry an average annual value of $8.45 million for the 26-year-old.

We have signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season.



Hintz has eight goals and 24 points in 22 games this season,

"Roope is a dynamic two-way centreman who has proven to be one of the best at his position in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "He's developed into one of our most versatile players, making an impact on special teams and at even strength, and can be counted on by our coaching staff in every situation. We are fortunate to have him in Victory Green for an additional eight years and look forward to his continued growth as a player."

In five NHL seasons, Hintz has appeared in 261 games, earning 88 goals and 106 assists for a total of 194 points.

