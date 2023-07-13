The Dallas Stars signed forward Ty Dellandrea to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Thursday.

The 22-year-old had nine goals and 28 points in 82 games with the Stars last season, adding three goals in 15 playoff games.

HAVE A DELLY CELLY! 🎉



We have signed Ty Dellandrea to a one-year contract through the 2023-24 season. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 13, 2023

"Ty's become one of our most dependable two-way forwards," said Nill. "His versatility allows him to play up and down the lineup, and he proved in the playoffs his ability to take his game to another level. He's a heart-and-soul type of player, and we're happy to have him under contract for the upcoming season."

Dellandrea has 12 goals and 33 points in 109 career games, all with the Stars.

He was selected by Dallas 13th overall in the 2018 draft.