16m ago
Stars F Dellandrea fined $2.3K for goaltender interference vs. Rangers
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for goalie interference on Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.
TSN.ca Staff
Dallas’ Ty Dellandrea has been fined $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Goalie Interference on NY Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 30, 2022
Dellandrea glided through Shesterkin's crease and clipped the back of the goaltender's skate, knocking him over. Shesterkin remained down on the ice for a bit but continued playing.
Dellandrea was given a two minute minor penalty for tripping and two minutes for roughing.
The 22-year-old has three assists in nine games this season.