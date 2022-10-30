The NHL's Department of Player Safety has fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea $2,333.33, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for goalie interference on Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Dellandrea glided through Shesterkin's crease and clipped the back of the goaltender's skate, knocking him over. Shesterkin remained down on the ice for a bit but continued playing.

Dellandrea was given a two minute minor penalty for tripping and two minutes for roughing.

The 22-year-old has three assists in nine games this season.