Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin suffered a laceration after getting cut by a skate above his knee and was ruled out for the remainder of their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the team announced.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin will not return to tonight’s game (lower body). — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 10, 2023

Seguin finished with one shot on goal in 3:21 of ice time before departing in the first period.

The 31-year-old has 17 goals and 42 points in 64 games with the Stars this season, his 10th campaign with the team after starting his career with the Boston Bruins.

The Brampton, ON native was drafted second overall by the Bruins in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Keep an eye on Tyler Seguin. He suffered a bad laceration above his knee tonight. Unrelated, but I know the NHL will take a closer look at these incidents and the protection available to help offset the significance of some, not all, next week at the GM meetings. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 10, 2023

As TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes, injuries of this nature are likely to be examined and possibly addressed at GM meetings in a week.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers suffered a similar injury to his arm earlier this year and was forced to miss a total of 32 games while recovering.

The Stars sit tied atop the Central Division standings alongside the Minnesota Wild with 81 points coming into action on Thursday.