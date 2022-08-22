Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey, who spent five years with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, is no longer playing in the Majors, but is still heavily involved with the game he loves.

After the 29-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Angels last summer, Pompey was in contact with Dino Roumel, manager of the Intercounty Baseball League's Guelph Royals.

"When I didn't get the opportunity [in the MLB], I thought to myself, just go out and try it out and have fun," Pompey told TSN 1050's First Up on Monday morning. "Playing in the summer and being able to play close to home. Honestly I've been pleasantly surprised with how competitive the league is."

Pompey is having a solid season with Guelph, hitting .381 with five home runs and 22 RBIs over 30 games. The first-place Royals own a record of 31-11 and are considered top contenders as the IBL playoffs near.

The Mississauga native hopes to stay in the game with coaching when his playing days come to an end.

"Using my knowledge that I have and helping kids in the area to reach their goals. Whether it's going to college, whether it's trying to be a professional," explained Pompey. "I think I have a lot to offer them as well as me staying around the game too because I've always loved baseball. I owe the game everything. Everything I have in my life if because of the game of baseball so it's only right that I pay it forward."

The Blue Jays selected Pompey in the 2010 MLB Draft and made his debut with his hometown team in 2015. Pompey made a career high 34 appearances in 2015, hitting .223 with two homers and six RBI. He also made five appearances in the playoffs that season, including as a pinch runner during the epic Jose Bautista "bat-flip" game against the Texas Rangers.

Pompey said it was easily the loudest atmosphere he's been apart of.

"One of my buddies, Jozy Altidore, who played with TFC, he was telling me that even though the dome was closed, you could still hear the noise from BMO Field. That's how loud it was," said Pompey. "He said it sounded like an earthquake, but they didn't know where it was coming from and then they show the home run on the Jumbotron. I thought that was pretty incredible."

Pompey said the 2015 and 2016 playoff teams were loaded with experienced veterans like José Bautista, Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki and David Price, while the current version is much younger with players that have came up the system together.

"I think they'll be fine. As long as if everybody is calm, does their job and continues take care of their job that day," said Pompey. "If you're playing centre field, play centre field good, focus on your at-bats and pass the baton to the next guy. I think they'll be OK."

The 65-55 Blue Jays are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners for the three Wild Card spots in the American League.