Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown midfielder Damiano Pecile has been transfered to Venezia FC of Serie B, the team announced on Saturday.

Pecile becomes the sixth academy product transferred to a European club. He had been on loan in the Primavera since May 2021.

“Damiano and both clubs agreed it would be best for him to continue his development in Italy after he made great strides forward with his loan to Venezia’s Primavera team last season," the Whitecaps said in a statement.

"Our agreement with Venezia also includes the potential to receive future compensation in the years to come. We wish Damiano all the best in this next chapter of his career.”



Pecile, 20, who is a dual citizen of Canada and Italy, spent the majority of the 2021 season on loan with Venezia’s Primavera team, where he tallied nine goals in 22 starts and 23 appearances across all competitions.



The Burnaby, B.C., native originally joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy System in August 2015 and signed an MLS homegrown contract in February 2020, making one MLS appearance.



On the international stage, Pecile has represented Canada at the youth level, starting all three matches at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup and starting four of his five appearances at the 2019 CONCACAF U-17 Championship.

