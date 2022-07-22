The New York Mets are acquiring first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Colin Holderman, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Vogelbach, 29, has 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 75 games so far this season for Pittsburgh, his first season with the team.

An All-Star during a 30-homer season in 2019, Vogelbach has also played with the Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays during the course of his seven-year career.

Holderman has appeared in 15 games so far this season, posting an ERA of 2.04 and a 1.01 WHIP. 