Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and his status has yet to be determined for Friday's matchup with the Toronto Argonauts, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Naylor adds that Evans was at practice on Tuesday, but did not take reps and was not in uniform.

Evans, 28, was on the one-game injured list and missed Hamilton's game against the Argonauts last week. Matt Shiltz started in place of Evans and guided the Ticats to a 34-27 home win.

Evans has completed 188 of 279 pass attempts for 2,229 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games so far this season.

The Ticats are currently second in the East Division with a 3-6 record.