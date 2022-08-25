Hamilton Tiger-Cats starting quarterback Dane Evans is set to return to the lineup Friday night against the Toronto Argonauts in a crucial East Division game, head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed.

"Dane will see action this week, for sure," Steinauer told Louie Butko of Ticats.ca.

The 28-year-old Tulsa product missed the Ticats' last two contests with a shoulder injury. Second-string option Matthew Shiltz assumed the quarterbacking duties in the meantime, posting a record of 1-1 and throwing for 479 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

In nine games played so far this season, Evans has thrown for 2,229 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Tiger-Cats' depth chart also confirmed that linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee) will miss a second consecutive game.