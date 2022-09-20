2h ago
Evans, Cornelius and Thomas named CFL's top weekly performers
Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday.
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday.
Evans was named the No. 1 performer after guiding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31 on Saturday. Evans finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.
Cornelius threw for 237 yards and a TD in the Edmonton Elks' 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Cornelius also ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Thomas rounded out the selections after registering a game-high seven tackles for Edmonton, which was also a career high. He added a sack and a tackle for a loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.