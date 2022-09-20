TORONTO — Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday.

Evans was named the No. 1 performer after guiding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31 on Saturday. Evans finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes.

Cornelius threw for 237 yards and a TD in the Edmonton Elks' 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Cornelius also ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Thomas rounded out the selections after registering a game-high seven tackles for Edmonton, which was also a career high. He added a sack and a tackle for a loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.