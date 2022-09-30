Just over a week removed from being stretched off the field, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson told reporters he plans to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 25-year-old left the Bills' Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a neck injury caused by a friendly-fire tackle from Tremaine Edmunds.

Jackson remained down on the field for several moments before leaving to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., in an ambulance.

Jackson was reported to have avoided a major injury. He missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins and re-joined the team this week at practice.

A native of Coraopolis, Pa., Jackson has played in 24 career games for the Bills, recording 64 tackles and two interceptions.