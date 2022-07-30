The Colorado Rockies and right-handed reliever Daniel Bard have agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports the deal will be worth about $19 million.

Daniel Bard’s extension with the Rockies is expected to be for two years and about $19 million, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

Bard has been lights out for the Rockies this season, posting a 1.91 ERA with 21 saves in 23 opportunities spread out over 37 appearances.

Bard began his big league career with the Boston Red Sox in 2009 and was very effective through his first three seasons before he began to struggle and was eventually designated for assignment in 2013.

Seven years later, Bard re-emerged with the Rockies and turned in a nice 2020 season, parlaying that into save opportunities last year. Now, Bard has established himself as one of the better relievers in the National League.

For his career, the 37-year-old owns a 3.76 ERA in 338 games over eight MLB seasons.