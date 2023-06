Daniil But - Left Wing

Team: Yaroslavl (MHL)

Hometown: Yaroslavl, RUS

Nationality: RUS

HT: 6-5 WT: 203 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 25 Final: 22

NHL Ranking Final: 9 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Yaroslavl 26 15 26 22

Craig Button's Analysis

"Scoring winger who can sniff out and finish opportunities. His size gives him an advantage. His hands are very quick and he’s difficult to defend when given space."

Projection: Top 2 Line Offensive Winger

Comparable: Tyler Toffoli