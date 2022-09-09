Canucks sign former Red Wings D DeKeyser to PTO

The Vancouver Canucks have signed former long-time Detroit Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout, the team announced Friday.

The 32-year-old Macomb, Mich., native spent 10 seasons with the Red Wings (2012-21). In 547 games, the former undrafted free agent recorded 33 goals and 113 assists for 146 career points.

DeKeyser also represented the United States twice at the World Championships (2014, 2017), appearing in 16 games.