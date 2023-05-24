Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with left groin tightness, the team announced.

The 28-year-old has had a May to remember as over the past 15 games Jansen has recorded 13 runs-batted-in while batting .250 with three home runs.

A native of Elmhurst, Ill., Jansen walked-off the Atlanta Braves on Mother's Day with a two-run single and again on the 17th, when he belted a three-run homer against the New York Yankees.

Jansen was drafted in the 16th round (475) in the 2013 MLB Draft and is the midst of his sixth season with the Blue Jays (2018-23).

Through 36 games, Jansen has amassed 25 hits, 16 runs and six home runs with a .207 batting percentage.