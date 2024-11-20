Darby Allin takes on Claudio Castagnoli, Orange Cassidy battles Wheeler Yuta, and a huge All-Star 8-man tag match headlines the final Dynamite before Full Gear. "The Costco Guy" A.J. Brings the Boom to QT Marshall. Watch LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

The deeply personal feud between Orange Cassidy and The Death Riders continues as “Freshly Squeezed” takes on his former friend Wheeler Yuta in singles action ahead of his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley.

Former friends and stable mates, Cassidy and Yuta will go one-on-one after the former ROH Pure Champion turned his back on Cassidy and pledged his allegiance to Moxley by playing a role in the seemingly career-ending attacks on Bryan Danielson and fellow former “Best Friends” member Chuck Taylor.

“I’ve been thinking about Orange Cassidy a lot these past few days. Chuck Taylor is drinking his food through a straw because you couldn’t save him. Wheeler Yuta belongs to me because you couldn’t save him,” Moxley said last week on Dynamite. “You want Wheeler Yuta next week? We’ll see if you have the guts to pull the trigger on someone you think is your friend. At Full Gear I only have one message for you and anyone else who thinks they want what I have: abandon all hope.”

“You hold the AEW World Championship. We can fight all over this building, but it doesn’t matter. The only way you become AEW World Champion is by wrestling. I’m going to beat you at Full Gear and I’m going to take the power back,” said Cassidy. “You’re a pawn Wheeler Yuta and next week, you and I are going to wrestle. I’m going to remove the pawn that protects the king.”

The AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Cassidy is set for Full Gear this Saturday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.



Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Alongside Cassidy, Darby Allin has been at the forefront of the resistance against The Death Riders since their emergence at WrestleDream.

Moxley defeated Allin to earn his championship opportunity against Danielson, eventually leading to the group’s attack of the former AEW World Champion.

Allin has been a thorn in the side of The Death Riders for months, refusing to let the group run roughshod over the rest of the AEW roster. While Allin and Cassidy were unable to defeat Castagnoli and Pac in a tag team match two weeks ago on Dynamite, the former TNT Champion continues to push back against the merciless faction.

After being brutalized at the hands of The Deathriders, specifically Castagnoli, in recent weeks, Allin now has a chance to exact some measure of revenge as he takes on one third of the AEW Trios Champions in singles action.



All-Star 8-man tag: Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, and Mark Davies vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage

The star-studded Dynamite card continues with a massive eight-man tag match with implications for bitter rivals heading into Full Gear.

Former International Champion Will Ospreay will have a chance to get his hand on Kyle Fletcher ahead of their grudge match at Full Gear. Fletcher, who betrayed Ospreay and former “Aussie Open” tag team partner Mark Davies to join the Don Callis family, will team with fellow Callis Family members, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Konosuke Takeshita in the massive multi-man match.

“You want your five minutes of fame! There it is! Around these parts I’m called Mr. Pay-Per-View. You want the match, Kyle, challenge accepted lad! And let me tell you why this is going to be so sweet. When I watched you shave your head, I looked down at my hand and my little boy was holding my hand and I didn’t feel it because of the Tiger Driver you gave me. At Full Gear, I’m going to take everything away from you,” Ospreay said last week on Dynamite.

Ospreay and Davies will be joined by former Callis family member Powerhouse Hobbs, who returned from a long injury layoff two weeks ago as Ricochet’s mystery partner against Takeshita and Fletcher.

Ricochet will also join the fray Wednesday as he continues his pursuit of Takeshita, the current AEW International Champion, who earned his title in a three-way match against Ricochet and Ospreay at WrestleDream last month.



Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Days before facing off with Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship, Kris Statlander will take on former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida in singles action.

Statlander was able to get a small measure of revenge against “The CEO” and her muscle last week on Dynamite, spearing the two through a wall after Kamille attempted to run the challenger over with an SUV two weeks ago.

Shida returned to AEW television two weeks ago after a near two-month hiatus and will wrestle on Dynamite for the first time since losing a TBS Title match against Moné in August. Since returning, she has racked up a pair of wins against Viva Vana and Leila Grey on consecutive episodes of Rampage.

The two talked this past Saturday on Collision with Shida stating that, if Statlander wins, she will be first in line for a TBS title opportunity against the new champion.

Can Statlander, a one-time former TBS Champion, overcome a monumental challenge ahead of her title opportunity with Moné?

