Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined $5,000 for interference on Vancouver Canucks blueliner Kyle Borroughs, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday.

The fine assessed to Nurse is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the Oilers' 5-3 win over the Canucks on Wednesday. Nurse was given a two-minute minor penalty at the end of the first period and the Canucks scored on the ensuing power play.

Nurse, who is in the first season of an eight-year, $74 million contract, registered a goal and an assist in the win.

The 27-year-old had nine goals and 35 points in 71 games last season.