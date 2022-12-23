The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Lourdes Gurriel and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Varsho, a 26-year-old from Marshfield, Wis., recently completed his third season with the Diamondbacks. He tallied 74 runs-batted-in, scored 79 runs and hit 27 home runs. 

A second-round selection by the D-Backs in 2017 out of the University of Wisconsin, Varsho has a career 214 hits, 42 home runs and 121 RBI. 

Varsho played in 151 games during the 2022 season, making 114 appearances in the outfield and 31 behind the plate. 