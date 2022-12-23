Report: Blue Jays acquire OF Varsho from D-Backs for Gurriel, Moreno

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Lourdes Gurriel and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Gabby Moreno is very, very good. Elite bat-to-ball. Enormous arm behind the plate. All-Star-caliber talent.



D-backs trade from an OF surplus with Varsho, who has power, versatility and, as a lefty, fits perfectly for Jays. https://t.co/dz3EkEoOQr — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 23, 2022

Varsho, a 26-year-old from Marshfield, Wis., recently completed his third season with the Diamondbacks. He tallied 74 runs-batted-in, scored 79 runs and hit 27 home runs.

A second-round selection by the D-Backs in 2017 out of the University of Wisconsin, Varsho has a career 214 hits, 42 home runs and 121 RBI.

Varsho played in 151 games during the 2022 season, making 114 appearances in the outfield and 31 behind the plate.