TORONTO -- The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts re-signed receiver DaVaris Daniels and defensive back DaShaun Amos on Sunday.

Daniels and Amos, both Americans, were eligible to become free agents Feb. 14.

Contract details weren't divulged.

Daniels had a career-high 61 catches for 860 yards with four TDs in 16 regular-season games in 2022. Over two seasons with Toronto, Daniels has 112 receptions for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns.

Daniels spent his first three CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-2018).

Amos, 28 had 49 tackles and four interceptions in 17 regular-season games last year, his first with Toronto. Amos has appeared in 49 regular-season CFL games with the Argos and Calgary, registering 128 tackles, nine interceptions and one forced fumble.