Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is doubtful to return against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old suffered an apparent lower-body injury in first-half action against the Texans while in pass protection.

Prior to leaving the field, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native had three touches for 11 years.

Rapoport also states that the Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle is also doubtful to return.

Pringle, 28, is in his first season with the Bears after spending three with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-21). The Kansas State product and native of Tampa Bay, Fla, Pringle led the Bears in receiving yards with one reception for 11 yards before exiting.