David Pastrnak scored at the 9:13 mark of the third period to help host country Czechia beat Switzerland 2-0 to capture the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Pastrnak beat Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni with a one-timer for his first point of the tournament after he joined the Czechia roster halfway through the tournament. Tomas Kundratek and Libor Hajek assisted on the game-winner.

David Kampf added an empty-netter to make it 2-0, sealing the win for Czechia with just 19 seconds remaining in the third period.

Czech goalie Lukas Dostal was superb in the gold medal game, posting a 31-save shutout in the win.

Genoni allowed one goal on 30 shots in the tough loss for Switzerland.

This is Czechia’s first gold medal at the Men’s World Championship since 2010.