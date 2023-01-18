Belt on Jays: ‘We should be World Series favourites this year’

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed reliever David Phelps is retiring after 10 MLB seasons, it was announced through the team.

"Thank you for your leadership, clubhouse presence and perseverance. Congratulations, David! All the best in retirement," the Jays tweeted Wednesday evening.

Thank you for your leadership, clubhouse presence and perseverance. ⁰⁰Congratulations, David! All the best in retirement. pic.twitter.com/nSOzLIiYHg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 18, 2023

The 36-year-old exits off one of his best seasons as a professional, pitching to a 2.83 ERA in 63.1 innings spread out over 65 appearances for Toronto. It was his second stint with the Jays as he pitched in 17 games during the 2019 season before being dealt to the Chicago Cubs.

Phelps was then reacquired by the Jays in February of 2021 but pitched in only 11 games that season due to injury. The Blue Jays then brought him back on a one-year deal for 2022.

The St. Louis native began his career with the New York Yankees and spent parts of three seasons in pinstripes. He's also pitched for the Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies since breaking in during the 2012 campaign.

Phelps owns a career ERA of 3.80 in 367 MLB outings, 67 of them starts.