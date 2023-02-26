Poile to step down as Predators GM, Trotz to take over

Nashville Predators president of hockey operations and general manager David Poile plans to retire at the end of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Poile, 73, will remain in his position until June 30 and then will move into a consulting position in the organization.

Former Predators head coach Barry Trotz is expected to replace Poile at the top of the organization and it will be the first time he will serve as a general manager.

Poile has been in his position with the Predators since their inception in 1997 and led them to 15 playoff appearances and a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017.

The Toronto native was also the general manager of the Washington Capitals from 1982-1997 where he amassed 594-454-124 record.

In March of 2018, Poile became the winningest general manager in NHL history where he surpassed Hockey Hall of Fame builder Glen Sather's 1,319 victories. He has amassed a 1519-1162-192-176 record in his 39-season career as a general manager.

Poile was awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy in 2001 and was named general manager of the year in 2017.

Internationally, Poile served as general manager for USA Hockey in 1998 and 1999 and put together the United States' team for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Trotz, 60, was most recently the head coach of the New York Islanders from 2018-2022 where he led them to a 152-102-34 record, including two Eastern Conference Final appearances.

The Dauphin, MB., native has the third most wins by a head coach in NHL history with a 914-670-60-168 record between the Predators, Captials, and Islanders.

Trotz is the winningest coach in Predators history with a 557-479-60-100 record. He is a two-time Jack Adams Award winner (2016, 2019) and helped lead the Capitals to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019.

Internationally, Trotz led Canada to a gold-medal victory at the IIHF World Hockey Championships in 2003 and a silver-medal performance in 2009.