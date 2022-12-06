Free agent pitcher David Price isn't going to pitch in the 2023 season, his agent Bo McKinnis tells Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Heyman notes that the 37-year-old Price isn't retiring at this moment and time.

In 2022, Price, a starter for most of his career, made 40 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers, recording a 2.45 ERA with 37 strikeouts and a 1.165 WHIP over 40.1 innings pitched. He posted a 2-0 record with a pair of saves.

Price is coming off a seven-year, $217 million contract, originally signed with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2016 campaign following a short, but memorable stint with the Toronto Blue Jays during the latter half of the 2015 season.

Over 14 MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Dodgers, Price has a 157-82 record with a 3.32 ERA and 2,076 strikeouts over 2,143.2 innings pitched.

The native of Murfreesboro, TN is a five-time All-Star, a Cy Young winner with the Rays in 2012 and a 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox in 2018.