Davis Schneider had a debut weekend for the ages for the Toronto Blue Jays.

With his four-hit effort on Sunday, including a home run, Schneider became the first player in MLB history to record nine hits and at least two home runs in their first three major league games.

Davis Schneider: The FIRST player in @MLB HISTORY with 9 hits and 2 homers in his first three games! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/RtuatFRLY2 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 6, 2023

Schneider finished the day with three singles and a home run in the 13-1 victory.

The 24-year-old went three-for-three with a walk in the victory on Saturday, and went two-for-five with a home run in his major league debut on Friday.

Schneider was called up as an unheralded prospect - the former 28th-round draft choice was the 28th ranked prospect in the Blue Jays system as of the end of June, per MLB Pipeline.

In 87 games with the Buffalo Bisons in AAA this season, Schneider hit .275 with 21 HR and 64 RBI.