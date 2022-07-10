Report: DC United agree to terms with Rooney to be next manager

DC United have agreed to terms with Wayne Rooney to become the newest manager of the team, according to to The Athletic’s Pablo Iglesias Maurer. Rooney played for the club from 2018-20.

The English soccer legend is replacing interim manager Chad Ashton, who took over during the 2022 season after Hernan Losada was fired earlier this year.

Rooney played two seasons in MLS in 2018 and 2019, where he posted 23 goals in 48 matches played for DC United.

The 36-year-old is the second all-time leading scorer in the English Premier League, with 208 goals in 491 appearances.

DC United are currently ranked second-from-last in the Eastern Conference of the MLS standings, with 17 points in 17 matches played.