1h ago
Kings' point guard Fox ruled out with injured knee
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox left Monday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with knee soreness and will not return, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
De'Aaron Fox (Right knee soreness) - OUT
De’Aaron Fox (Right knee soreness) - OUT
Fox sustained the injury after colliding with Charlotte's Nick Richards early in the second quarter. He briefly stayed in the game before exiting again, playing a total of nine minutes.
Fox had eight points and one assist before leaving the game.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a career season for the Kings so far in 2022-23, averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in five contests.
This is his sixth season with the Kings after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.