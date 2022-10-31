Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox left Monday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with knee soreness and will not return, the team announced.

Updated Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets - 10/31:



De’Aaron Fox (Right knee soreness) - OUT — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 1, 2022

Fox sustained the injury after colliding with Charlotte's Nick Richards early in the second quarter. He briefly stayed in the game before exiting again, playing a total of nine minutes.

Fox had eight points and one assist before leaving the game.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a career season for the Kings so far in 2022-23, averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in five contests.

This is his sixth season with the Kings after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.