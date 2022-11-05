Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event.

The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America.

The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73).

Canada's Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen captured silver in ice dance with 201.93 points, behind Italy's Charlene Guinard and Marco Fabbri (207.95). Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud of France were third (187.15).

The fourth stop on the ISU Grand Prix circuit is the MK John Wilson Trophy, Nov. 11-13, in Sheffield, England.

Skaters are assigned to two Grand Prix competitions, and the top six in each discipline compete in the Grand Prix Final, Dec. 8-11 in Turin, Italy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.