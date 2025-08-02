SEATTLE -- — Dearica Hamby's layup with 4.3 seconds left gave the Los Angeles Sparks a 108-106 win over the Seattle Storm on Friday night in the first double-overtime game in the WNBA this season.

Hamby put up a contested shot but Skylar Diggins' similar shot on the other end fell off the rim as time expired.

Rickea Jackson had 27 points to lead the Sparks (12-15), who have won six of seven. Kelsey Plum added 22 points and seven assists, while Hamby and Azura Stevens both had 21. Hamby also had 13 rebounds.

Cameron Brink had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and five fouls in 12 minutes in her second game back after ACL surgery last season.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 37 points, one shy of her career high when she played with the Sparks nine years ago, and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle (16-12). She became the sixth player to reach 7,000 points for her career. Diggins had 18 points, Erica Wheeler 15 and Gabby Williams 14 points and eight assists. Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes. Plum's three-point play following her 3-pointer gave the Sparks a 69-68 lead, their first since ending the first quarter up 18-16.

Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 106 with 16.4 seconds to play in the second overtime.

Diggins tied the game at 99 with 18 seconds left in the first extra session before Plum missed at the buzzer.

Jackson tied the game at 86 with 4.3 seconds left in regulation and Wheeler missed a contest 3 at the buzzer.