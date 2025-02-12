Gold will be up for grabs as the Death Riders put the Trios titles on the line and the Hurt Syndicate defend the Tag Team championships for the first time on Dynamite. Watch LIVE tonight at 8 pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

--

The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong) – AEW World Trios Championship

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong have been on a mission to prove that they are the best trios team in AEW and now they will have a chance to make that a reality when they team up to face the title holders from the Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta.

The Undisputed Kingdom defeated Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang and Shane Taylor Promotions in a three-way battle on Collision.

Following the match they were attacked by the Death Riders, setting up this championship challenge.

The Death Riders have controlled AEW with the Trios belts along with group-leader Jon Moxley holding the World Championship, now the Undisputed Kingdom will aim to put a halt to the dominance the top group in the promotion has shown.

Castagnoli, PAC, Yuta won the Trios titles at All-In London last August, besting The Patriarchy, Bang Bang Gang, and House of Black in a London Ladder Match.

The titles have not been defended since November when the Death Riders defeated The Conglomeration to hold on to the belts.

--

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been an unstoppable pair since debuting in AEW and easily dispatched Private Party to capture the Tag belts last month on Dynamite.

Now the Hurt Syndicate will put their hardware on the line for the first time as they face former champions Austin and Colten Gunn, who are making their return from a months long injury-related absence.

Lashley and Benjamin were in the ring with faction leader MVP when they were interrupted by the Gunns, making their first AEW appearance since Colten attacked Hangman Page in October for taking out Austin.

Though things were tense between the two teams, no blows were exchanged as the challenge for the titles was offered and accepted.

The Gunns held the Tag titles from February to April in 2023, eventually losing the belts to FTR.

--

Dustin Rhodes vs. MJF

Things have escalated quickly between veteran Dustin Rhodes and former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and now the pair will settle the score in the ring.

MJF was in the ring gloating about beating down Jeff Jarrett when he was interrupted by Rhodes, who stormed into the squared circle to engage in a war of words.

After trading some very personal insults the encounter turned physical with the pair throwing haymakers before security hit the ring to separate the combatants.

MJF got the better of Rhodes in their encounter, now they will battle between the ropes in a match.

--

Max Caster Open Challenge

The self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive™ will compete in another open challenge as Max Caster takes on a mystery opponent.

Caster has already failed one open challenge as Rush made a surprise return to answer the bell and defeat the former member of the Acclaimed in just over a minute.

The former tag champion’s problems continued when he got into a backstage altercation with Adam “Hangman” Page that resulted in him being chased around the arena, running for his life.

Caster has indicated that he hopes Page answers the challenge, but that might descend into a “be careful what you wish for” situation.

--

Also on Dynamite

Megan Bayne makes her Dynamite singles debut

Kris Statlander takes on Penelope Ford