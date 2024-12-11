Death Riders face White and Cassidy, May defends against Shirakawa on AEW Dynamite on TSN

Winter is Coming to AEW Dynamite as Jon Moxley and PAC team to face Jay White and Orange Cassidy, Mariah May puts the Women’s title up against former friend Mina Shirakawa, Adam Cole takes on Kyle O’Reilly for a shot at the Dynamite Diamond and the Continental Classic continues. Catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Jon Moxley & PAC vs. “Switchblade” Jay White and Orange Cassidy

World Champion Jon Moxley and the Death Riders continue to wreak havoc over AEW, but they have met some resistance in the persons of Jay White and Orange Cassidy.

White defeated PAC last week on Dynamite before he was attacked by Moxley and crew after the bell.

“Hangman” Adam Page came out to confront Moxley and Cassidy, dressed as a camera man, attacked the champion from behind to make the save and help even the score.

Things reached an even higher pitch on Saturday’s Collision when the Death Riders ganged up on Cassidy and after incapacitating him, tried to pour chemicals down his throat.

The attack was thwarted by former Tag Team champions FTR, who chased Moxley and his cohorts away from the scene.

White and Cassidy will now join forces to take on their common enemy and perhaps collect a measure of revenge for a locker room that has been on the receiving end of the wrath of the Death Riders ever since Moxley got his hand on the gold.

Mariah May (C) vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Years of friendship came to an end with one swing of a champagne bottle and now Mariah May will make the sixth defence of her championship against a friend she has wrestled beside in both Japan and the USA in Mina Shirakawa.

The Club Venus duo were meant to be celebrating May’s ascension to Women’s champion, a long awaited party finally scheduled for November’s Full Gear pay per view.

However amidst the frivolity, May took a swing at Shirakawa, which she ducked, and the pair went crashing off the stage with their former friendship in pieces.

Shirakawa sat down with Renee Paquette to talk about the incident, but she was attacked by May from behind as the bad blood between the pair truly boiled over.

Now they will meet in the ring to decide who gets the belt and who gets left behind.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, the last two men standing from the Dynamite Dozen battle royale, will fight for the right to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman at World’s End for the Dynamite Diamond.

Cole and O’Reilly outlasted Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Mark Davis, Dante Martin, Darius Martin and Evil Uno to earn their way into the final.

The friends will face off for the first time in AEW as both men would love a chance to settle the score with MJF.

Cole has been chasing after his former tag team partner since he returned to action at WrestleDream earlier this year.

He was already unsuccessful once in earning a bout with MJF, when he lost to International champion Konosuke Takeshita ahead of Full Gear in a match that would have earned him a place in a triple threat and allowed him to settle their grudge.

Instead, Roderick Strong, a friend to both Cole and O’Reilly got the spot and was severely injured by MJF, which both men would now like the opportunity to avenge.

The Continental Classic Continues

Two matches will take place in the Continental Classic Gold League as Claudio Castagnoli and Will Ospreay, both 1-0, meet and 1-0 Brody King takes on 0-1 Ricochet.

The tournament champion will be crowned in match between the Gold and Blue league winners at the Worlds End PPV on December 28.