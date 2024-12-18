Death Riders face White, Cassidy and Page, Moné defends against Jay on Dynamite on TSN

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders face Jay White, Orange Cassidy and “Hangman” Adam Page in trios action, Mercedes Moné defends the TBS title against Anna Jay and the Continental Classic continues.

Catch AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Jay White, Orange Cassidy and “Hangman” Adam Page

--

At the World’s End pay-per-view, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will put his gold on the line in a Fatal 4-way match against Jay White, Orange Cassidy and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Ahead of their Dec. 28 clash, Moxley will team with his stablemates to take on all three challengers in a trios match.

Last week on Dynamite it was White and Cassidy that combined to take on Moxley and PAC in a tag match as they tried to exact revenge for the series of attacks that the Death Riders have levied on them and the entire AEW locker room.

Despite the outside interference of Wheeler Yuta, the pair were on the verge of victory when Page stormed the ring to attack Moxley and in the process, handed the Death Riders a victory via disqualification.

Cassidy went after Page for costing them the match and a brawl broke out between the three future partners as Moxley and the Death Riders waited for the perfect time to reengage in the fight and inflict even more punishment on the trio.

White, Cassidy and Page will have to find a way to work together on Wednesday night or risk being torn apart by the Death Riders before they even get to their title match in late December.

--

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Anna Jay - TBS Championship

For over 200 days and through 10 title defences Mercedes Moné has kept hold of the TBS championship. Now the ‘CEO’ will put the gold on the line for the 11th time against Anna Jay.

Moné, who is a double title holder, retained her other belt – the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship – with a victory over Hazuki at NJPW Strong Style Evolved on Sunday.

Now the champion will aim to turn back another challenge for her AEW gold, this time from someone that is no stranger to title matches in the promotion.

Jay defeated AEW Women’s champion Mariah May in a title eliminator to earn a shot at her title back in October, but was unsuccessful when the pair met two weeks later with the gold on the line.

To truly settle the score, they matched up again in a no disqualification match where the champion was once again victorious, leaving Jay still searching for her first AEW title reign.

If Jay is able to successfully wrest the belt from Moné, she will become the sixth woman to hold the title after inaugural champion Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale.

--

Continental Classic Continues:

Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. Beast Mortos

One of the most anticipated matches of the Gold League round robin will take place as Will Ospreay (2-0) attempts to remain undefeated in the competition as he takes on Darby Allin (1-1).

In the Blue League, The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin (1-1) will take on The Beast Mortos (0-3), who is still searching for his first win of the Continental Classic.

--

ALSO ON DYNAMITE:

Christian Cage and Nick Wayne team to take on HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

We hear from MJF and FTR speak following Saturday’s attack at the hands of the Death Riders.