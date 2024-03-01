REGINA — Brad Gushue opened defence of his Canadian men's curling championship with a 7-4 win over Nova Scotia's Matthew Manuel on Friday night.

In other games in the Brier's first draw, Aaron Sluchinski doubled Kevin Koe 8-4 in a battle of Albertan teams, host Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen defeated Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith 7-6, and Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe defeated Quebec's Julien Tremblay 7-4.

Pool play resumes Saturday afternoon at Regina's Brandt Centre.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to a six-team playoff, from which the four Page playoff teams will be determined.

The winner on March 10 represents Canada at the men's world championship in Switzerland starting later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.