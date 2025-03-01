KELOWNA, B.C. - Defending champion Brad Gushue opened the Montana's Brier with a 9-2 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador's Ty Dilello on Friday night.

Gushue opened with a deuce and never trailed in the eight-end win at Prospera Place.

The St. John's, N.L.-based skip is looking to win the Canadian men's curling championship for a record fourth time in a row and seventh time overall.

Dilello is making his Brier debut. His team plays out of the same St. John's club as Gushue's rink.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday night.

The Page playoffs are set for next weekend ahead of the final on March 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.