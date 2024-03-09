REGINA — Brad Gushue gained an express ticket to Sunday's championship game at the Brier with a 7-3 playoff win over Brendan Bottcher on Saturday night.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker were attempting to win the sixth Canadian men's curling championship of their careers and third straight, which would tie both of Randy Ferbey's records. Gushue could become the first man to skip a team to six titles.

Alberta's Bottcher, the tournament's No. 1 seed, dropped to Sunday's semifinal to face Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, who was a 6-5 winner earlier over Manitoba's Matt Dunstone.

The winner of the final represents Canada at the world championship starting later this month in Switzerland.

Gushue stole a pivotal point from Bottcher in the eighth end to lead 6-3 in the Page playoff game between the top two seeds.

Facing three Gushue stones in the ninth, Bottcher missed the triple takeout to give up another steal, and shook hands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.