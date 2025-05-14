Defending champion River Lions debut new squad, and the return of Mitch Creek

After dipping our toes back into Canadian basketball with Sunday’s Battle of Alberta, the CEBL season is set to hit full swing.

Five more games are scheduled for Week 2, including our first look at the reigning champion.

The Niagara River Lions open play Friday when they host the Calgary Surge, and coach Victor Raso’s squad will look slightly different than it did when it won that championship-game thriller against the Vancouver Bandits.

Gone is Target Score Time assassin Khalil Ahmad, who nailed the title-winning bucket for the River Lions. He could return to Niagara at some point this summer.

In his place is Ahmed Hill, the CEBL’s all-time leading scorer who is still seeking his first title. The American guard spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Alliance and the previous pair as a Guelph Nighthawk.

Now, he heads to Niagara, which after years of heartbreak finally broke through last season.

Plenty of players remain in place from that championship team, including forwards Omari Moore and Nathan Cayo, Canadian guard Jahvon Blair and longtime River Lion Kimbal Mackenzie.

Calgary will look to spoil Niagara’s homecoming by becoming the first team with two wins after its defeat of Edmonton in the season opener.

Then, in the River Lions’ second game of the season against the Ottawa BlackJacks on Sunday, there’ll be a little extra at stake for returning forward Elijah Lufile, whose brother Meshack is set to suit up for Ottawa.

The Lufile brothers are CEBL veterans with nearly 90 games between them dating to 2019, but their only three career matchups all came within a three-week span in July last year.

Elijah’s River Lions had the upper hand each time – once when Meshack was in Scarborough and twice with Ottawa.

Meshack will be looking to flip that script now alongside a BlackJacks squad including ex-Raptors 905er Deng Adel and longtime Brampton Honey Badger Zane Waterman.

Meanwhile, former assistant and TMU men’s head coach David DeAveiro takes over on the bench for the BlackJacks as they seek their first-ever trip to the CEBL Finals.

In other intriguing games around the league, the Alliance — who lost Hill — and the Honey Badgers — who saw Waterman leave — will meet Sunday with their reimagined squads.

Brampton made waves by signing Quinndary Weatherspoon, who will become the first NBA champion to play in the CEBL after claiming the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the 2022 Golden State Warriors.

Montreal has one familiar face in Alain Louis, who has played in every game of the franchise’s existence, but also added Raptors 905er Quincy Guerrier and Bulgaria pro league standout Anthony Walker.

Creek flows back to Vancouver

One of last season’s most colourful characters is back in a Bandits uniform.

Australian big man Mitch Creek returned to Vancouver for his second CEBL season, and this time he’s set to play the full campaign.

“The organization as a whole, they developed me so much so that I was like, I’d come back and play for free,” Creek said after a pre-season game.

Not that he needed much work – Creek averaged 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 assists on 50 per cent shooting in six regular-season appearances with the Bandits last season.

He also led Vancouver with 26 points in its loss to Niagara in the Finals.

“Some of us might have to go to the casino and roll a few dice tonight and try to win back some of the emotions,” he said in the aftermath of the defeat.

Well, he’s back now and ready to play whatever hand he’s dealt in Vancouver.

Weekly schedule (five games)

Game #2 - Thursday, May 15 - VAN at SSK – 7:30 p.m. MT / 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET – SaskTel Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #3 – Friday, May 16 – CGY at NRL – 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT – Meridian Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #4 – Friday, May 16 – EDM at WPG – 7:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET – Canada Life Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #5 – Sunday, May 18 – NRL at OTT – 3 p.m. ET – The Arena at TD Place (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #6 – Sunday, May 18 – BHB at MTL – 4 p.m. ET – Verdun Auditorium (RDS, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)