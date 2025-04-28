The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada’s largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has re-signed forward Deng Adel for the 2025 season.

The franchise leader in scoring (724) returns for his fourth season with the team in a year which could also see him establish new team marks in assists and rebounds as he sits three and four short of the mark in both categories respectively. His last game with the BlackJacks saw him record a double-double in rebounds and assists when he provided 10 of each in Ottawa’s quarterfinal loss to Niagara on Aug. 4 in the 2024 CEBL Playoffs.

“Deng’s return is big for our organization and our fans,” said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. “Over the past three seasons, he has not only been one of our most impactful players on the court with his versatility and scoring, but he’s also become a true leader and a player our fans deeply connect with. Having him back in Ottawa is a testament to the positive culture we are building and his continued presence will be instrumental in our pursuit of a championship.”

Named to the All-CEBL Second Team in 2023, the 6-foot-7 forward currently sits in a tie for eighth in career CEBL assists (209) while also ranking as the 21st highest scorer in league history. He most recently suited up for the Brisbane Bullets (AUS NBL) in 2024-25 where he made 13 appearances across both regular season and NBL Blitz contests.

The native of Juba, South Sudan originally joined the BlackJacks in 2022 following stints in the G League with the Raptors 905, Cleveland Charge, Long Island Nets and Maine Celtics along with experience in the NBA having appeared in 19 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers which was highlighted by a six-point effort on 1/27/19 at Chicago.

Having also suited up for teams in Bulgaria, Denmark and France in his professional career, Deng holds the BlackJacks franchise record for points in a game when he registered 37, to go along with nine rebounds and five assists, in what was his first career CEBL contest on 5/25/22 vs. Fraser Valley.

Playing collegiately at the University of Louisville, the forward was the program's leading scorer in his junior year and was recognized as an All-ACC Academic Team selection in each of three years. He made two appearances in the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament scoring 16 points in each of Louisville’s contests against Jacksonville State and Michigan.