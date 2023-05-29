PARIS — Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino each earned early exits at the French Open on Monday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled at times but outlasted unseeded American Brandon Nakashima to post a 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 opening-round win.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed, committed 15 double faults in a match that lasted three hours and 47 minutes.

The Canadian will meet Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's 10th seed, was upset 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 by Italian Fabio Fognini.

Fognini converted eight of nine breakpoint opportunities.

Vancouver's Marino dropped a 6-3, 7-5 decision to Russia's Diana Shnaider in women's singles play.

Marino fired four aces but was successful on just 47 per cent of her first serves.

