Canadian Denis Shapovalov is moving on at Roland-Garros, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino are heading home.

Shapovalov defeated Brandon Nakashima in a five-set thriller in the opening round of Roland-Garros, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime suffered a straight-sets loss Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 a short time later. Marino also lost in straight sets, falling to Diana Shnaider 6-3, 7-5.

🍁 DENIS GETS IT DONE 💪



🇨🇦 [26] Denis Shapovalov defeats 🇺🇸 Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours & 47 minutes to advance to the 2nd round at #RolandGarros



Next up: 🇮🇹 Matteo Arnaldi — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 29, 2023

Shapovalov's match took three hours and 47 minutes and was his first win at Roland-Garros since 2020. He has never advanced further than the second round at this tournament.

The Richmond Hill., Ont. native, who is seeded 26th, will take on Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime did not appear to be at full health for his first-round match. He was forced to withdraw from Lyon with a shoulder issue last week and told his trainer he was dealing with a stomach issue during his first-round match Monday.

🇮🇹 Fabio Fognini defeats 🇨🇦 [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in 1st round match at #RolandGarros



🗒️ FAA, who withdrew from Lyon with shoulder issue last week, not at his best; told trainer he's dealing with stomach issue today — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 29, 2023

The 22-year-old reached the fourth round at the clay court major last year, his best career finish in Paris.